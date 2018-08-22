Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Capsized boat recovered from Denmark floating dock

22 August 2018
11:56 CEST+02:00
Capsized boat recovered from Denmark floating dock
The damaged floating dock at Hirtshals on Monday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
22 August 2018
11:56 CEST+02:00
A Norwegian fishing trawler that capsized in a floating dock last week has been brought to quayside.

The capsized boat was inside an 82-metre-long floating dock at Hirtshals which listed dramatically to one side, with the cause of its overturning initially unclear.

The fishing trawler is now on its way to quayside, said Rasmus Brohus, director of Hirtshals Yard, the owner of the floating dock.

“We are pulling the trawler out of the dock, so the ship will be alongside shortly,” Brohus told Ritzau.

A floating crane assisting in the salvage operation.

The extent of the damage to the fishing boat is currently unknown.

“It is currently too early to say anything about that. It will be evaluated by the insurance company when the ship is quayside,” Brohus said.

Once the trawler has been recovered, work to assess damage to the floating dock will begin.

The cause of the partial capsizing of the dock is still unclear and it is expected to take several days to be corrected.

“Then we will be able to see the damage to the floating dock and assess what the outcome of this will be for us,” Brohus said.

Hirtshals Yard employs around 60 people and the floating dock is an essential part of the company’s work.

“I’m an optimist with regard to our ongoing operations,” Brohus said.

