Pride parade was 'biggest ever' in Copenhagen

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Saturday’s Copenhagen Pride parade, which saw the city fully decked out in rainbow colours, was the largest event of its kind in Copenhagen’s history.

An estimated 40,000 people took part in the event on Saturday with 180 different floats. The Pride parade aims to celebrate diversity and promote equal rights for LGBT+ people.

Thomas Rasmussen, head of communication with Copenhagen Pride, said prior to Saturday’s parade that he was expecting attendance numbers to comfortably beat figures from previous years.

“We will have the longest and biggest parade ever,” Rasmussen said prior to the event on Saturday.

Around 25,000 people participated in the parade in 2017.

Major buildings along the route, including Industriens Hus and the 70-metre tall Radisson Collection Hotel, which both displayed special lighting, were decked out in rainbow colours for Pride weekend.

The 3.3 kilometre parade route stretched from Frederiksberg Town Hall in the west of the city to City Hall Square.

Organisers found it necessary to reject late applications from groups hoping to participate with floats due to high demand, Rasmussen said.

“It is the first time this has happened. But that’s positive,” he said prior to Saturday’s parade.

The head of communication said that, for the 2019 edition, Copenhagen Pride would seek ways to further expand to accommodate interest.

“We will have to see whether we can make the starting area a little larger or the parade a bit longer,” he said.

Saturday’s parade was the culmination of a week of Pride celebrations in the Danish capital, which will also host two major international LGBT+ events in coming years.

