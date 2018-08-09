Intrigues on Denmark's right could cost election victory: Libertarian party

Liberal Alliance's (L-R) Simon Emil Ammitzbøll-Bille, Anders Samuelsen and Christina Egelund speak to press following the party's summer conference. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s Liberal Alliance (LA), a member of the coalition government, says the nationalist Danish People’s Party (DF) is gambling with the result of next year’s general election.

LA has criticised DF for not declaring its allegiance to the so-called ‘blue bloc’ of parties on the right of Copenhagen’s parliamentary aisle, Ritzau reports.

The uncertainty caused by DF’s flirtation with the opposition Social Democrats could result in conservative parties losing out on government even if they win a majority in the general election scheduled for next year, according to libertarian LA, which currently has 13 seats of the 179 at the Christiansborg parliament.

Following the party’s summer conference, LA leader Anders Samuelsen, who is Denmark’s foreign minister, appealed to DF and other conservative parties to stick together ahead of the election.

“Let us focus on working together and getting results. Let’s put the nonsense to one side,” Samuelsen said.

“What is going to happen if we don’t work together? [Social Democrat leader] Mette Frederiksen and social democracy will win,” he added.

LA’s minister for economy and the interior Simon Emil Ammitzbøll-Bille noted that DF has not rejected the idea of Frederiksen becoming prime minister in the event of a ‘blue bloc’ majority.

“We are calling for DF to come out and say that if there is a blue majority, they promise to support a conservative government,” Ammitzbøll-Bille said.

“Otherwise, we are gambling with conservative Denmark and risk giving power to the red bloc parties,” he added.

Rumours of a potential alliance between DF and the Social Democrats have increased as the latter party has broken with traditional alliances on the left and taken an increasingly hard line on immigration.

