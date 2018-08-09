Denmark has hottest day in eight years

File photo: Johan Gadegaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Wednesday was the hottest day in Denmark this year, but did not break the all-time temperature record.

The 33.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Hammer Odde on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm was the warmest day of an already-scorching summer 2018 and in any year since 2010, meteorological institute DMI said.

The record temperature was reached at 5:40pm on Wednesday, duty meteorologist Henning Gisselø said.

“It was recorded very late. That is because there were some clouds before the sun came out. Just two hours earlier it was 26.5 degrees,” Gisselø said.

The previous warmest day this year was 33.1°C on July 25th.

Forecasts earlier this week suggested that Wednesday could break the all-time temperature record for Denmark of 36.4 degrees, which dates from 1975.

Although that did not turn out to be the case, several parts of the country sweltered in heat of over 30 degrees, including at Roskilde Airport and Sjælsmark in northern Zealand.

Warm air moved across the entire country on Wednesday, Gisselø said.

“There is a lot of warm air being pushed up from southern Europe. It has been hot all over the country, but turned out to be Bornholm that took first place today with 33.6 degrees,” he said.

