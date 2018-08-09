Copenhagen Airport sets new passenger record

Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Increasing numbers of people are travelling through Copenhagen Airport, which saw a record number of passengers during the first half of 2018.

14.5 million people travelled through the airport between January and June 2018, a three percent increase on the same period last year.

Long-haul routes are said to be one of the primary drivers of growth at the airport, with new routes and increased airline capacity cited.

Copenhagen Airport published the figures in its accounts for the first half of 2018 on Thursday.

“Our strategy of increasing the number of long-haul routes is paying off,” CEO Thomas Woldbye said.

“During the first months of the year, Cathay Pacific opened a new route to Hong Kong, Air China to Beijing and both Norwegian and Royal Jordanian to Amman in Jordan,” Woldbye continued.

Passenger numbers increased by as much as five percent during the second quarter of the year.

“When we open a new route, passenger numbers generally increase, and tourists in particular find it easier to come to Denmark,” the CEO said.

The passenger record did not increase turnover or profit during the second quarter, however, given reduced charges placed by the airport on airlines.

Turnover in the second quarter fell marginally to 1.114 billion kroner.

While increased parking charges have contributed to turnover, it was reduced by the lower airline charges, which came into effect in April.

Profits fell by 16 percent to 290 million kroner as a result of lower turnover and investment.

Further investments in improved facilities for passengers and airlines are expected, Copenhagen Airport said.

The airport is currently undergoing an expansion and development plan entitled Expanding CPH.

