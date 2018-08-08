Danish agriculture loses millions to drought

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

While many people in Denmark have been grateful for the warm summer, farmers have suffered due to the long dry spell.

With the country’s agricultural sector set see losses amounting to millions of kroner, representatives from agricultural associations from across the country will meet on Thursday to discuss the issue, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council said in a press statement.

Expected losses due the summer drought will be presented at the meeting.

Minister for Food and the Environment Jakob Ellemann-Jensen will also be present.

Ellemann-Jensen last month suggested he would consider political relief to farmers threatened by drought-related losses.

“There is no doubt that many farmers have been hit hard by the drought,” he said.

“A lot is at stake for individual farmers, which is why we are open to suggestions as to how we can help the agriculture sector in this unusual situation,” he added.

The Danish Agriculture & Food Council has already called for support in tackling the problem, which it has estimated to carry potential losses of 4.5 billion kroner to the sector.

Losses are related to early harvesting of crops and a very poor expected overall harvest result.

Organic farmers have already received some assistance in the form of allowances for reducing roughage quotas without losing organic status in order to more easily feed livestock that normally eat grass.

That measure was approved in July by the government, Danish People’s Party and Social Democrats.

