Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danske Bank slapped with fine by EU watchdog

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 July 2018
09:37 CEST+02:00
danske bankesma

Share this article

Danske Bank slapped with fine by EU watchdog
Photo: Kasper Palsnov/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 July 2018
09:37 CEST+02:00
Five banks, including Danske Bank and Nordea, have been fined to the tune of 3.7 million kroner (495,000 euros) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The banks were sanctioned by the EU authority for issuing credit ratings without having the necessary authorisations to do so.

Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, SEB, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank were fined 495,000 euros each and issued five public notices for negligently breaching the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR), ESMA confirmed on its website.

Peter Rostrup-Nielsen, vice director with Danske Bank, said the Danish financial institution accepted the fine.

“We regret that we interpreted the rules incorrectly. It is important for us to ensure that we comply with the relevant rules,” Rostrup-Nielsen said.

Between June 2011 and August 2016, the five banks issued credit research to their clients (SEB continued to do so until May 2018).

This credit research included the issuance of what the banks described as “shadow ratings”, including opinions, deemed to meet the definition of a credit rating provided for by the CRAR, according to the press statement released by ESMA. But none of the five banks had acquired the necessary ESMA authorisation to issue ratings, thereby infringing CRAR authorisation requirements.

The assessments in question were related to assessments of the eligibility of small companies for debentures, and as such were made to meet an important demand, Rostrup-Nielsen told Ritzau.

“We are therefore now working together with others on the market to establish an independent credit assessment bureau, Nordic Credit Rating AS, which will be responsible for the credit ratings in future,” he said.

The size of the fines takes into account the aggravating factor that the banks had committed the infringement for more than six months, but also the mitigating factor that each bank has voluntarily taken measures to prevent similar infringements in future, ESMA stated in its press release.

The five banks have the right to appeal the fines.

READ ALSO: Danske Bank offers to donate gains from laundering scandal to good causes

danske bankesma
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to add floating barriers to anti-swine flu border fence
  2. Paraglider lands in Danish slurry pit
  3. Why international relocation can put a strain on relationships - and how 'purpose' can help
  4. Rats cause closure of Copenhagen harbour swimming area
  5. Danish archaeologists find 14,000 year-old bread in Jordan
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to add floating barriers to anti-swine flu border fence
  2. Paraglider lands in Danish slurry pit
  3. Why international relocation can put a strain on relationships - and how 'purpose' can help
  4. Rats cause closure of Copenhagen harbour swimming area
  5. Danish archaeologists find 14,000 year-old bread in Jordan
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement