Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Car hit by 'industrial' rock on Danish motorway

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 July 2018
10:55 CEST+02:00
stone throwingmotorway

Share this article

Car hit by 'industrial' rock on Danish motorway
A file photo of the E45 motorway in northern Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 July 2018
10:55 CEST+02:00
Police in South Jutland have found an object they believe may have been thrown at a vehicle on the E45 motorway in the region early on Monday evening.

South Jutland Police confirmed on Monday that a car had been hit by an object on the motorway near the town of Rødekro.

That follows a string of several instances of rocks being thrown from bridges on to cars. Incidents have occurred in southern Denmark and northern Germany as well as near Odense, where one such act cost a woman her life.

“We have searched using dogs and found an object,” duty officer Ole Aamann earlier told Ritzau.

The object in question was a piece of industrial stone, possible a fragment of concrete paving, Ritzau writes.

Police also elaborated on how the car was hit.

“It was hit by something that dropped on to the bonnet and bounced on to the front windscreen,” duty officer Søren Strægaard said just after 7pm on Monday.

It is not certain the object was thrown deliberately from the bridge, however. It may also have fallen from a transport vehicle on the bridge or on the motorway itself.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The motorway was temporarily closed in both directions between exits 69 and 70 while police searched for the object.

The 44-year-old Danish man whose car was hit is not reported to have seen anyone on the bridge.

Police have called for persons who may have seen or noticed anyone or anything unusual on or around the Hovlundsvej bridge at 6:15pm on Monday to come forward with any potentially relevant information.

READ ALSO: Police in Denmark hunt for 'serial criminal' behind rocks dropped on to motorway traffic

stone throwingmotorway
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to add floating barriers to anti-swine flu border fence
  2. Paraglider lands in Danish slurry pit
  3. Why international relocation can put a strain on relationships - and how 'purpose' can help
  4. Danish mayors call for closure of asylum 'departure centres'
  5. Danish archaeologists find 14,000 year-old bread in Jordan
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to add floating barriers to anti-swine flu border fence
  2. Paraglider lands in Danish slurry pit
  3. Why international relocation can put a strain on relationships - and how 'purpose' can help
  4. Danish mayors call for closure of asylum 'departure centres'
  5. Danish archaeologists find 14,000 year-old bread in Jordan
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement