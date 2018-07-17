Car hit by 'industrial' rock on Danish motorway

A file photo of the E45 motorway in northern Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Police in South Jutland have found an object they believe may have been thrown at a vehicle on the E45 motorway in the region early on Monday evening.

South Jutland Police confirmed on Monday that a car had been hit by an object on the motorway near the town of Rødekro.

That follows a string of several instances of rocks being thrown from bridges on to cars. Incidents have occurred in southern Denmark and northern Germany as well as near Odense, where one such act cost a woman her life.

“We have searched using dogs and found an object,” duty officer Ole Aamann earlier told Ritzau.

The object in question was a piece of industrial stone, possible a fragment of concrete paving, Ritzau writes.

Police also elaborated on how the car was hit.

“It was hit by something that dropped on to the bonnet and bounced on to the front windscreen,” duty officer Søren Strægaard said just after 7pm on Monday.

It is not certain the object was thrown deliberately from the bridge, however. It may also have fallen from a transport vehicle on the bridge or on the motorway itself.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The motorway was temporarily closed in both directions between exits 69 and 70 while police searched for the object.

The 44-year-old Danish man whose car was hit is not reported to have seen anyone on the bridge.

Police have called for persons who may have seen or noticed anyone or anything unusual on or around the Hovlundsvej bridge at 6:15pm on Monday to come forward with any potentially relevant information.

