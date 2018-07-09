Chance of rain in parts of Denmark but sunny weather to continue elsewhere

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A small amount of rain is forecast on Monday evening and Monday night in northern and western Jutland, but the showers will not last long.

No more than a millimetre of rain in total is forecast, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), which will do little to relieve farmers under pressure from the extended dry spell.

“We are seeing a small low pressure area near the coast. That may give some rain this evening, tonight and maybe also tomorrow. But it won’t be much, and there’s no way it will avert the drought,” DMI duty meteorologist Bolette Brødsgaard said.

“Farmers will probably be unhappy with this forecast, because as things look now there will be more sun and summer,” Brødsgaard continued.

The low pressure means a dip in temperature to 20-23 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday before stronger heat returns later in the week.

“From Wednesday we will again see 25 degrees, and the rest of the week will be a stable 27 degrees. But we are in the middle of high summer,” the meteorologist said.

Monday’s low pressure also brings some possibility of rain on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm later in the week.

“Current forecasts suggest a fair amount of rain on Bornholm. That is worth keeping an eye on, but everything can still change,” Brødsgaard said.

Temperatures will also remain warm until late in the day, meaning that warm summer evenings can be enjoyed outside, she added.

