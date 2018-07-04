Ten of Denmark's most 'Instagram-able' places

This one is a no-brainer: the colourful houses in Nyhavn, its central position and Hans Christian Andersen’s house make it one of the most attractive spots to take pictures. The “new harbour” is actually the oldest harbour of Copenhagen, as you can learn from the guide in one of the canal tours departing from there – another highly recommended way to capture Instagram-worthy shots of the city from the water.

3. Egeskov Castle

This fairytale-like castle is found on the the island of Funen and it’s undoubtedly one of the most picturesque castles in Denmark. It is the best preserved Renaissance water castle in Europe and it regularly hosts events and fairs. Particularly charming is the yearly Christmas market. Surrounded by water and beautiful countryside, Egeskov is a must-see when visiting Funen.

4. Refshaleøen

This one is for the foodies. Refshaleøen is home to Reffen, where a huge range of world food is served from old shipping containers converted into mini restaurants. Some feature solely organic food. Visitors can enjoy food and drinks on deck chairs overlooking the harbour. Food with a view.

5. Men at Sea, Esbjerg

This particular landmark is a must-see when visiting Esbjerg on Denmark's west coast. Svend Wiig Hansen’s sculpture 'Men at Sea' (Mennesket ved havet) features four giant male figures sitting and staring at the sea. The 9m high sculptures portray the contemplative nature of mankind and are situated by the beach.

6. Fanø

This tiny island off the western coast on Jutland is a quiet and delightful place to visit. Its long, white, sandy beach is perfect for strolls and kite flying and its low houses with green roofs are absolutely charming. Especially recommended to visit during the three-day festival Fannikerdagene, which usually takes place in July and is a unique chance to experience the local folklore. A must-try: Fanø’s locally-produced cider and beer.

7. Kronborg Castle, Helsingør

To Instagram or not to Instagram, that is the question at this Renaissance castle in the town of Helsingør. Shakespeare's play Hamlet is believed to take place in this very castle, and in honour of that the play has been performed several times in the premises. Kronborg was duly added to the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list in 2000. The majestic fortress is situated on the narrowest point of the Øresund strait, where Sweden is just a stone’s throw away and can be seen clearly across the water.

8. Skagen

Being the northernmost tip of Denmark, on the Jutland peninsula, Skagen both promises and delivers. White sandy beaches and plenty of wildlife make this one of the Danes' favourite holiday destinations in the summer. Take Grenen Beach, where the North Sea and the Baltic Sea converge: it’s a notoriously jaw-dropping, picture-perfect place, where you can spot seals enjoying the beach life and making everything just a little bit cuter.

9. Odense