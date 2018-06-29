Sunny weekend and hotter temperatures to come for Denmark

A corn field being watered in North Jutland. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

This weekend will see sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures before summer mercury levels rise even higher next week.

Next week is forecast to be “hot, hot and more hot,” according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

A slight cooling off will be seen prior to that, although sunny weather is also predicted for the coming weekend.

“The weather is looking very good. It will be dry with a lot of sun. But temperature wise, we will be around 20-25 degrees (Celsius),” DMI meteorologist Trine Pedersen told Ritzau.

Lidt skyer mod øst 🌤️ ellers masser af #sol ☀️og op mellem 20 og 25 grader.

Følg med i udsigten https://t.co/x5bZyJnOYq pic.twitter.com/4Ws1DvMu4y — DMI (@dmidk) June 29, 2018

The cooler weather will reach the country on Friday, with Sunday expected to be the least warm day of the weekend.

Southern parts of the country will still feel relatively warm due to a mild northerly wind, Pedersen said.

Once the weekend is over, more summer weather will be on its way to Denmark, she said.

“I have to say that we should actually enjoy the cooler weather, because after the weekend it looks like being hot, hot and more hot,” the meteorologist said.

“Many parts of the country will reach 30 degrees and that won’t stop, according to the prognosis I have, until the following weekend,” she continued.

Festivalgoers at both the Tinderbox festival in Odense and the Roskilde Festival, the largest music festival in northern Europe which was last year turned into a bog by rain, can therefore look forward to ideal conditions.

But the news will not be welcomed by farmers, with corn fields currently in danger of struggling due to the lack of rain.

Night time temperatures are forecast at between ten and 15 degrees with clear skies.

Light winds are forecast inland with moderate winds on the coast.

