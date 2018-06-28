Copenhagen to get CO2-neutral 'harbour buses'

File photo: Brian Bergmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen Municipality is set to invest 10 million kroner in new, environmentally friendly harbour ferries.

The vessels, which will be CO2 neutral, will be introduced to Copenhagen Harbour in 2020, Politiken reports.

They will replace the current yellow boats that, for the same price as a normal bus ticket, ferry pedestrians and tourists between the Royal Library, Nyhavn, Opera, the Little Mermaid Statue and Refshaleøen in the Danish capital.

In addition to being more environmentally friendly, the replacement harbour buses will also bring an update to the aesthetic of their predecessors, Politiken writes.

The electric-powered craft will be entirely CO2-neutral with zero nitrogen oxide and particle emissions, according to the report.

Copenhagen Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said that the 10 million kroner his municipality had agreed to pump into the project was a good investment, given that the current boats “pollute to a relatively high degree”.

“We do not expect the operation of the harbour buses to be much more expensive than today. But it is correct that we have set aside 10 million kroner to implement charging ports, so the electric boats can be recharged at the final stations,” Jensen told Politiken via a written message.

READ ALSO: Iconic Copenhagen bus service gets CO2 neutral replacement

The contract for operation of the harbour ferries had been set to expire in January 2019. British operator Arriva, which already operates a number of services in Denmark, won the bidding to take over the water buses and will run the new electric vessels, the newspaper reports.

“The new electric-powered harbour buses are crucial for our goal of reducing air pollution in Copenhagen. I look forward to launching five new green harbour buses in 2020,” Jensen continued.

Overall emissions for the city’s public bus transport will be reduced by 2.5 percent for CO2, ten percent for nitrogen oxides and 66 percent for particles as a result of the modernisation of the harbour transport, according to Politiken.

The new craft will reportedly also be green in colour, larger in size and have more windows through which Copenhageners and tourists will be able to admire the city’s waterfront.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen bans 'polluting' buses