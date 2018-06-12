The Bridge's Porsche 911 to be auctioned for charity

Saga Norén, played by Sofia Helin, with the 1977 Porsche 911S from The Bridge. Photo: Carolina Romare/Bonhams

The Porsche 911S driven by lead character Saga Norén in hit Danish-Swedish series The Bridge will be sold at auction, with profits going to charity.

With the series having concluded earlier this year, the iconic 1970s sports car is now set to be given a new home, Danish broadcaster DR reports.

The olive green car will be sold at the Bonhams Festival of Speed Sale in Goodwood in the United Kingdom on July 13th, with money raised to be donated to WaterAid, a Swedish NGO which aims for the entire world to have access to clean water by 2030.

Production companies Filmlance International and Nimbus Film, who collaborated with DR and its Swedish counterpart SVT on the series, agreed to give up funds raised from the sale to the cause.

Actor Sofia Helin, who played Saga in the all four seasons of the series, which began in 2011, is an ambassador for the charity.

Helin will be present at the auction of the Porsche in the UK next month.

“Saga’s Porsche is a big part of my life as an actor and is also a part of television history. I’m happy that this iconic car can also be beneficial after The Bridge,” Helin told DR.



Saga Norén's car on the Öresund Bridge. Photo: Jens Juncker/Bonhams

“(The production companies) have been very generous to agree to everything. They’re the ones that own the car, so in theory they could have sold it themselves and kept the money,” she said to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The Nordic Noir series was hugely successful in both Scandinavia and the UK and several other countries have created their own series about police work across borders.

