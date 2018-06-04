Feeling cooler? It won’t last long as Danish heat continues into June

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Warm summer weather is forecast to continue this week after a slightly cooler Monday.

After a top-scoring May in terms of both sunshine hours and average temperature, the sunshine is set to continue this week.

Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly on Monday before returning to May’s top form.

“It will look cloudy on [Monday] morning, but during the day that will clear up and the sun will come out in most places. Temperatures today will also be a little cooler than we have been used to, and will reach around 18-23 degrees Celsius,” Mette Wagner of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

I dag skruer vi lidt ned for temperaturen 🌡️18 til 23 grader og kun lokalt 25 grader.

Dagen starter ☁️ , men bare rolig de fleste får 🌞 at se.

Nogen skal dog være mere tålmodig end andre.

Hvor længe skal du vente? 🤔

Svaret finder du på https://t.co/WSSiTLXdX8 pic.twitter.com/1EWH0mvI0P — DMI (@dmidk) June 4, 2018

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 20-25 degrees and by the end of the week we will get to 25-30,” Wagner continued.

“Coasts with offshore winds will be a little cooler,” she added.

Last month was the warmest May ever recorded in Denmark with an average temperature of 15°C, a huge jump from the previous record of 13.8°C set way back in 1889.

It was also the sunniest month since records began, with a total of 363 sunshine hours beating the record of 347 hours which had stood since 2008.

The hottest temperature of the year so far, 29.8°C, was measured at Isenvad in Jutland on Saturday, DMI tweeted, ensuring June got off to a similarly sweaty start.

READ ALSO: Let the sunshine in: May weather breaks Denmark records