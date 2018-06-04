Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Feeling cooler? It won’t last long as Danish heat continues into June

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 June 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Feeling cooler? It won’t last long as Danish heat continues into June
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 June 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
Warm summer weather is forecast to continue this week after a slightly cooler Monday.

After a top-scoring May in terms of both sunshine hours and average temperature, the sunshine is set to continue this week.

Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly on Monday before returning to May’s top form.

“It will look cloudy on [Monday] morning, but during the day that will clear up and the sun will come out in most places. Temperatures today will also be a little cooler than we have been used to, and will reach around 18-23 degrees Celsius,” Mette Wagner of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 20-25 degrees and by the end of the week we will get to 25-30,” Wagner continued.

“Coasts with offshore winds will be a little cooler,” she added.

Last month was the warmest May ever recorded in Denmark with an average temperature of 15°C, a huge jump from the previous record of 13.8°C set way back in 1889.

It was also the sunniest month since records began, with a total of 363 sunshine hours beating the record of 347 hours which had stood since 2008.

The hottest temperature of the year so far, 29.8°C, was measured at Isenvad in Jutland on Saturday, DMI tweeted, ensuring June got off to a similarly sweaty start.

READ ALSO: Let the sunshine in: May weather breaks Denmark records

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'If we don’t find a monster, that doesn’t mean there is no monster': Danish scientist at Loch Ness
  2. Feeling cooler? It won’t last long as Danish heat continues into June
  3. Danish government to vote on anti-swine flu border fence
  4. Bendtner left out as Denmark announces 23-man World Cup squad
  5. Social Democrats go it alone in break with allies over immigration
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'If we don’t find a monster, that doesn’t mean there is no monster': Danish scientist at Loch Ness
  2. Feeling cooler? It won’t last long as Danish heat continues into June
  3. Danish government to vote on anti-swine flu border fence
  4. Bendtner left out as Denmark announces 23-man World Cup squad
  5. Social Democrats go it alone in break with allies over immigration
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement