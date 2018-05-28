Rainy start to the week in Denmark will give way to more sun

File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark is set for another warm week at the end of a May month that has broken weather records with its high temperatures.

Some rain is forecast for the beginning of the week, however.

“This will be a week in which we will continue to have the warm weather we’re starting to get used to,” Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) meteorologist Klaus Larsen said.

Daytime temperatures during this week are forecast at around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

“But, in contrast to the last couple of weeks, there will be few showers in the first few days of the week. The showers could come as rain or thunderstorms, and we cannot rule out some of them being heavy,” Larsen said.

A previous warning of likely heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts was, however, retracted by DMI early on Monday, according to an update posted to the agency's Twitter account.

Despite the likely wet start to the week, there will be no need to put shorts and sunglasses back into storage.

Drier weather is expected to return during Wednesday.

“When we get further into the week, the weather will become dry again. There may still be individual showers, but the rainy spells will be mostly at the start of the week,” Larsen said.

Wednesday is also expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching as high as 30°C in parts of Jutland.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast at between ten and 15°C.

Mild to firm southerly and westerly winds are expected throughout the week.

May 2018 is on course to be Denmark's warmest month of May since DMI's records began in 1874.

READ MORE: Weather updates from Denmark