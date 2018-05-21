Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden crowned ice hockey world champions in Copenhagen

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 May 2018
09:38 CEST+02:00
sport

Share this article

Sweden crowned ice hockey world champions in Copenhagen
The Swedish national team celebrate winning the 2018 ice hockey world championship. Photo: Joe Klamar AFP.
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 May 2018
09:38 CEST+02:00
Sweden retained their world championship title with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over plucky Switzerland in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Filip Forsberg of the NHL's Nashville Predators scored the winning penalty as Sweden came back from 1-0 down in the shoot-out to win 2-1 following a 2-2 draw after overtime in the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships.

Surprise finalists Switzerland had been aiming for their first ever world title, while Sweden claimed an 11th crown.

Sweden had been the only unbeaten team through the group stage while Switzerland scraped into the quarter-finals with the weakest record.

But they stunned Group B winners Finland and then Canada to take their place in a third world championship final.

Five years ago they had lost to Sweden, who beat them 5-3 in the group stages too. Switzerland twice took the lead, in each of the first two periods, but were pegged back by the favourites before the end of each stanza.

Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter had given them a 16th minute lead but Gustav Nyquist of the Detroit Red Wings equalized a minute later.

READ ALSO: Denmark's government wants you to exercise more

On 23 minutes Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks put the underdogs in front again, but that was wiped out by New York Ranger Mika Zibanejad on 34 minutes.

The deflated Switzerland team after their loss. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP. 

With no scores in either the third period or overtime, the final was decided by a shoot-out where Switzerland once again took the lead.

But Oliver Ekman-Larsson cancelled out Sven Andrighetto's successful strike, allowing Forsberg to become the hero. Christopher Kreider of the Rangers scored twice as the United States thumped Canada 4-1 to take the bronze medal.

After Kreider opened the scoring, Marc-Edouard Vlasic of the Sharks equalized. But goals from Nashville's Nicholas Bonino and Anders Lee of the New York Islanders put the US in charge before Kreider rounded out the win.

sport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Internal division over proposed curbs on Danish citizenship: report
  2. More investment in green innovation needed: Danish clean energy conference
  3. Danish police in new Christiania clampdown as hash market pulled down
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement