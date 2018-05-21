Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish minister: Muslims shouldn't work during Ramadan, it's dangerous for society

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 May 2018
12:15 CEST+02:00
integration

Share this article

Danish minister: Muslims shouldn't work during Ramadan, it's dangerous for society
Danish politician Inger Støjberg displays the Danish flag on the back of her mobile phone. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP.
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 May 2018
12:15 CEST+02:00
A Danish minister known for her strong anti-immigration views on Monday May 21st called for Muslims to take time off work during the fasting period of Ramadan, saying the practice is "dangerous for all of us".

The comments from immigration and integration minister Inger Støjberg, a member of the centre-right Liberal Party, come after Ramadan, Islam's revered month in which Muslims around the world fast from dawn until dusk, began last week.

"I want to call on Muslims to take leave from work during the month of Ramadan to avoid negative consequences for the rest of Danish society," Støjberg wrote in a column for the BT tabloid. 

"I wonder if a religious order commanding observance to a 1,400-year-old pillar of Islam is compatible with the society and labour market that we have in Denmark in 2018."

She also said she feared the fasting could affect "safety and productivity," giving as an example bus drivers who have "neither had a drink nor eaten for more than 10 hours".

"This can be dangerous for all of us," she said.

READ ALSO: Ramadan: The challenges of fasting for a month in France

Støjberg previously stoked controversy last year when she posted to Facebook a photo of her smiling and holding a cake to celebrate Denmark's 50th measure for toughening immigration laws. 

One of the strongest measures came into force in 2016, allowing police to seize valuables from refugees, although the government's guidelines exempted wedding and engagement rings after critics likened the plans to the confiscation of gold from Jews by the Nazis during World War II.

Over the last 15 years, the country has tightened its immigration policies, insisting that migrants must learn the country's customs and language in order to adapt to the labour market.

READ MORE: Unsurprising that stricter Danish rules give fewer Muslims citizenship: immigration minister

integration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Internal division over proposed curbs on Danish citizenship: report
  2. More investment in green innovation needed: Danish clean energy conference
  3. Danish police in new Christiania clampdown as hash market pulled down
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement