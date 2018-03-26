Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Denmark to expel two Russian envoys over UK spy attack

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
26 March 2018
15:47 CEST+02:00

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark is to expel two Russian envoys as part of sanctions in response to the alleged Russian nerve gas attack on a former spy in the United Kingdom.

The measure is coordinated with a number of EU countries, including Germany and France, who also announced similar measures on Monday.

The response was discussed at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Friday, according to Ritzau.

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen described the move as an “extraordinary step in coordination with several other European countries,” broadcaster DR reports.

Russia is accused by the United Kingdom of being responsible for an attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter using the Novichok nerve agent.

The attack occurred in the town of Salisbury in southwest England on March 4th. Downing Street has said that there is “no plausible explanation other than that the Russian state” was responsible. Russia denies being behind the incident.

Russia’s response to the British allegation is “fanciful and contradictory,” Samuelsen said, calling the issue “very serious”.

“We have therefore decided along with a number of similarly disposed countries to expel Russian diplomats,” the foreign minister said.

“It is obviously unacceptable for chemical weapons to be used in an attempted murder in a British town,” Samuelsen added.

