49 tower blocks to be built in Copenhagen: report

Axel Towers in Copenhagen during construction in 2016. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Housing blocks of up to 32 storeys could become commonplace in Copenhagen in coming years, according to a report.

Several municipalities in the Copenhagen area are set to build towers in the medium-term future, radio station DR P4 København has reported after contacting relevant municipalities.

12 towers are currently under construction in the Danish capital with a further 37 granted planning permission, writes newspaper Politiken.

In the Carlsberg Byen development area, part of the trendy Vesterbro neighbourhood, planning permission has been given for nine towers, of which the highest will stand at over 120 metres tall, according to the report.

Rising property prices have provided incentive for developers to construct more towers, according to an expert in the area.

“Basic prices are now of a nature that makes it worth building close together and high up,” Peter Thule Kristensen, a professor at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, School of Architecture, told DR P4 København.

High buildings are necessary to meet the demands of the many who want to live near to central Copenhagen, Kristensen added.

“It’s been seen before in many other parts of the world, where some of the most attractive places to live are towers close to city centres,” he told the radio station.

That trend now appears to be reaching Copenhagen – a city not known for New York-style skyscrapers.

The new towers represent a different form of housing from the early tower blocks built in the capital area in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, many of which were constructed from concrete and used as rental property, he added.

“In the media they were called ‘chests of drawers’, and much was said about how bleak and anonymous it was to live with 167 other people in these ‘drawers’, and how it made life monotonous and without quality,” Kristensen told DR P4 København.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen gives green light to giant skyscrapers