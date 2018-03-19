Fewer young Danes binge drinking: report

File photo: Betina Garcia/Ritzau Scanpix

Young people in Denmark drink less than in the past, while more young people also think alcohol consumption amongst their demographic is too high, according to a report.

Danes between the ages of 15 and 25 drink less than in previous years, according to a new report by the Danish Cancer Society and TrygFonden charities.

Four out of five people in that age range do not get drunk each weekend. The percentage of young people who get drunk every weekend has fallen from 27 percent in 2014 to 12 percent in 2017, according to the report produced by the two organisations.

Young people in Denmark also appear to be keen to change the country’s drinking culture, with over half of those asked in the study responding that alcohol consumption amongst young people is generally too high.

Though an explanation of the results is not within the remit of the report, the Danish Cancer Society says it has a number of theories as to why the trend has emerged.

“There have been positive changes at schools and colleges in recent years with active alcohol policies. It’s also our impression that parents are getting more involved. These appear to be the two main reasons,” Danish Cancer Society project manager Peter Dalum told Ritzau.

Though the trend points towards less drinking amongst young Danes, the Scandinavian country is still ahead of many of its European neighbours in the area.

Alcohol consumption, including binge drinking, remains high in Denmark, according to the report.

“If alcohol consumption amongst young people is to be further reduced then we must bring in national law changes. Of particular importance is reducing access to strong alcohol,” Dalum said.

The survey, carried out by Epinion on behalf of the two charities, is based on data collected from 1,000 people between the ages of 15 and 25.

