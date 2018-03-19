Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sunny start to be replaced by grey and rainy weather

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 March 2018
08:49 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

Sunny start to be replaced by grey and rainy weather
File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 March 2018
08:49 CET+01:00
The weather in Denmark this week will start out sunny and crisp before turning grey and wet later in the week.

But temperatures will also increase a little from Wednesday onwards, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute’s (DMI) forecast.

“It will still be quite cold on Monday morning and up to ten degrees below zero in some places. At the same time it will be a nice, clear start to the day with plenty of sun all over the country,” DMI duty meteorologist Anja Bodholdt told Ritzau.

Clouds will move across from the western part of Jutland throughout the day on Monday.

That may result in slightly warmer temperatures and localised showers.

A low-pressure area from Norway during the evening may result in snow and sleet in Zealand and on the island of Bornholm.

“After that front passes it will clear up again, meaning we will wake up to sunshine across the country again on Tuesday,” Bodholdt said.

Temperatures are expected to reach just under freezing point on Monday night.

Following Tuesday, slightly warmer air will arrive, with thermometers measuring between 2-7°C. Jutland will see the warmest weather.

“But with the increasing temperatures we will also see more clouds, and it will generally be a grey Wednesday, and there will also be rain occasionally,” Bodholdt said.

The remainder of the week will be variable with sporadic showers and cloudy skies, the meteorologist added.

“Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will resemble each other. I suppose it’s typical Danish March weather, with widespread freezing temperatures at night suddenly replaced by warmer temperatures,” she told Ritzau.

Winds will generally be light to fresh and from varying directions.

READ ALSO: Weather updates from Denmark

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. SIGN UP here for a daily dose of Denmark in your inbox
  2. Turkish embassy in Copenhagen hit by Molotov cocktail attack
  3. Danish paddle surfer sweeps across sea to Norway
  4. Fewer young Danes binge drinking: report
  5. Sunny start to be replaced by grey and rainy weather
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/02
Share Birthing Prep. Course in English?
17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement