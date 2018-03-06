Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lego's profits fall for first time in 13 years

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
6 March 2018
10:21 CET+01:00
lego

Share this article

Lego's profits fall for first time in 13 years
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
6 March 2018
10:21 CET+01:00
Denmark's Lego had a difficult 2017, with the building block maker registering a reduction in sales for the first time in 13 years.

The company's turnover is reported to have fallen by seven percent to 35 billion kroner (4.7 billion euros), with a net result of 7.8 billion kroner (1 billion euros) compared to 9.4 billion kroner (1.3 billion euros) the preceding year.

"2017 was a challenging year and we are not happy with the financial result. But we did have a good finish to the year.

"In December we increased consumer sales in seven of our largest markets, and we have started 2018 with stocks at a healthier level," CEO Niels B. Christiansen said in a press statement.

The company had already seen growth slow down prior to the latest results, with its leadership concluding growth had been too fast in previous years.

That led to the hiring of former Danfoss CEO Christiansen and a reduction of stock levels, reflected by the sales figures for the company's seven largest markets in December.

"The target in coming years is to stabilise the business through continued investment in fantastic products, effective global marketing and improved operation," Christiansen said.

"But there are no fast, 'here-and-now' fixes, and it will be some time before we achieve stable growth," the CEO added.

READ ALSO: How the wrong shade of grey cost Lego millions

lego
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish mobile network failure hits 450,000 customers
  2. Snowdrifts and more ice likely this week: DMI
  3. Gang leader will not be deported: Danish High Court
  4. Trial of Danish inventor over murder of journalist to begin
  5. Denmark to deport priest to US after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting minors
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/02
Share Birthing Prep. Course in English?
17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement