Snowdrifts and more ice likely this week: DMI

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has warned of hazardous conditions as cold weather continues this week.

Cold weather from Siberia that has left Denmark and other parts of Europe feeling frozen in recent days will be replaced by milder air from the south on Monday, according to DMI.

That change is likely to result in snow, snowdrifts and ice throughout the country, the agency forecasts.

"This massive Siberian air mass is being pushed north by milder air from the south and southwest. That will happen on Monday and will result in an increasing east-southeasterly wind," DMI's duty meteorologist Lars Henriksen said.

"There will not be a large amount. An average for the country will be 6-7 centimetres. But in central and northern Jutland there may be up to ten centimetres locally," Henriksen added.

New snow falling throughout Monday will combine with higher winds, increasing the possibility of snowdrifts.

Temperatures, though higher than last week, remain under zero on Monday, thereby bringing a risk of icy roads.

The rest of the week will see temperatures above freezing during the day and under zero at night.

"That means that all the snow that has fallen can melt during the day and freeze again at night. So we are at risk of very icy roads. It is important to be alert to this over coming days," Henriksen said.

