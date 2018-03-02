Don't walk on the ice: Danish police

Iced canals in Copenhagen. Photo: Michael Barrett

Police in Denmark have warned residents not to risk walking on iced-over waterways, despite the current freezing conditions.

The 'Siberian cold' which is gripping Denmark and much of Europe this week has resulted in police warning citizens across the country not to risk walking on ice.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl from Mors in North Jutland wandered 500 metres on to ice, but was able to return safely.

Central and West Jutland Police issued a warning advising others to stay away from the thinly-frozen surfaces.

"Dangerous games: the ice on our fjords and lakes is tempting, but unfortunately also unsafe," the police Twitter message read.

FARLIG LEG: Isen på vore fjorde og søer er fristende, men desværre også usikker. Å udløb, strøm og vind har stor indflydelse på isens tykkelse og bæreevne. Der har i dag været en uheldig episode ved Nyk. Mors, hvor to 12 årige gik ca. 500 meter ud på isen - det var farlig leg — MV-Jyllands Politi (@MVJPoliti) March 1, 2018

Police in Copenhagen issued a similar warning on Saturday after a 7-year-old boy fell through ice in the capital.

"A 7-year-old boy fell through the ice…Taken to hospital as a precaution. Let that be a warning. Check signs before walking on ice and take care," Copenhagen Police tweeted.

Ice must be at least 13 centimetres thick before being considered safe to walk on, Ritzau writes.

On the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, police used Twitter to advise residents about a different ice-related problem.

"Authorities do not have the resources to help removing icicles. Other areas are prioritised," Bornholm Police wrote.

Myndighederne har ikke ressourcer til at hjælpe med at fjerne istapper, da indsatsen prioriteres andet steds. Borgerne bedes selv fjerne istapper - eventuelt med hjælp fra private entreprenører. #politidk — Bornholms Politi (@BornholmsPoliti) March 1, 2018

"Residents are advised to removed icicles themselves - perhaps with the help of private entrepreneurs," police added.

