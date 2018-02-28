Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Øresund Bridge closes in both directions after accident

28 February 2018
Øresund Bridge closes in both directions after accident
File photo: Anne Bæk/Scanpix Denmark
28 February 2018
The Øresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden closed temporarily following an accident on Wednesday.

The bridge reopened at around 10:30am, operator Øresundsbron wrote on Twitter.

A closure in both directions was caused by an accident on the bridge, according to the operator's Twitter account.

The accident involved a single lorry that lost control and collided with the central reservation, Copenhagen Police confirmed. No injuries occurred.

The Danish Road Directorate wrote earlier on Wednesday that it did not know when the bridge would reopen, but traffic is now set to begin moving again.

Snow and ice have resulted in hazardous driving conditions across Denmark and southern Sweden on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Poor conditions connected to 23-vehicle accident on Danish motorway


