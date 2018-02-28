Øresund Bridge closes in both directions after accident

File photo: Anne Bæk/Scanpix Denmark

The Øresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden closed temporarily following an accident on Wednesday.

The bridge reopened at around 10:30am, operator Øresundsbron wrote on Twitter.

Øresundsbron er nu åben igen i begge retninger — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) February 28, 2018

A closure in both directions was caused by an accident on the bridge, according to the operator's Twitter account.

Øresundsbron er lukket/stängd for motorvejstrafik i begge retninger på grund af trafikulykke — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) February 28, 2018

The accident involved a single lorry that lost control and collided with the central reservation, Copenhagen Police confirmed. No injuries occurred.

The Danish Road Directorate wrote earlier on Wednesday that it did not know when the bridge would reopen, but traffic is now set to begin moving again.

Snow and ice have resulted in hazardous driving conditions across Denmark and southern Sweden on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Poor conditions connected to 23-vehicle accident on Danish motorway



Sign up here for a daily selection of the best news, features and opinion from Denmark, via our newsletter