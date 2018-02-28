Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fishing boat gets stuck in Danish ice, collides with bridge

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
28 February 2018
14:27 CET+01:00
weatherice

Share this article

Fishing boat gets stuck in Danish ice, collides with bridge
Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
28 February 2018
14:27 CET+01:00
A fishing boat on Wednesday got stuck in the frozen waters of the Limfjord in northern Denmark.

The Defence Command Center (Forsvarets Operationscenter) was informed of the stricken boat near the Aggersund Bridge, around 40km west of Aalborg, at around 9am on Wednesday.

Immobilised by the ice, the boat was reported to be in danger of colliding with the bridge - and this eventuality occurred later on Wednesday.

No serious damage to the boat, besides a broken mast, was caused by the collision. No injuries are reported.

"It is moving very slowly. It is now up against the Aggersund Bridge, and we are waiting to see how it moves," Steffen Lund of the Defence Command Center said.

Three people were evacuated from the boat prior to the collision with the bridge.

"Our assessment was that the crew's lives could be in danger. So we despatched a rescue helicopter," duty officer Daniel Ammitsbøl of the rescue service said earlier on Wednesday.

The boat is expected to be recovered during Wednesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Øresund Bridge closes in both directions after accident


Sign up here for a daily selection of the best news, features and opinion from Denmark, via our newsletter

weatherice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven Danish words that are tough to translate into English
  2. What can Scandinavia learn from Canada on immigration?
  3. Danish government wants double punishments for crimes in underprivileged areas
  4. Foreign employees entitled to Danish bank account: Finance Denmark
  5. Poor conditions connected to 23-vehicle accident on Danish motorway
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/02
Share Birthing Prep. Course in English?
17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement