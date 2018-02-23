Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Unusual weather formation to send ice-cold air to Denmark

Ritzau/The Local
23 February 2018
11:50 CET+01:00
weather

File photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
An unusually large high-pressure zone will send biting cold towards Denmark and large parts of Europe during the coming weekend.

After relatively mild weather on Friday, temperatures will dip considerably, said Frank Nielsen, duty meteorologist with Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

"We will have a nice Friday with light winds and a little sun for most people," Nielsen said early on Friday.

But the air will gradually feel colder and colder over the course of the weekend, according to forecasts, partly due to rising winds.

"Sunday will be dry in most places, and the temperature during the day will drop to between zero and four degrees below freezing," Nielsen said.

The cold weather, which will continue into the beginning of next week, can be blamed on an unusual weather situation, the meteorologist said.

"There is Arctic air on the move from parts of the North Pole and northern Siberia.

"A large high-pressure area has built up, covering from Iceland all the way to Russia and down to central Europe. That is very unusual. I don't remember seeing such a weather situation in the last 20 years," he said.

The cold is likely to be felt in Germany and Poland, as well as Denmark, Nielsen said.

"It could end up being really bad in central Europe. In the next week we might hear about people dying due to the cold," he said.

Denmark is likely to avoid the most extremely cold temperatures because it is surrounded by water, the meteorologist added.

weather
