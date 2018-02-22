'Listen to America's young people': Danish PM to Trump

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen shakes hands with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House on March 30th, 2017. Photo: Carlos Barria/Scanpix

Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in a Twitter post on Wednesday encouraged US president Donald Trump to listen to calls for action over gun crime in the United States.

The message from the Danish PM came as the US president listened to pleas for gun reform on Wednesday in a White House meeting with about 40 students, teachers and family members of victims, including from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed on February 14th.

"Do not intend to interfere, but allow me to give a Danish perspective: please, respond to the request of your youngsters who demands (sic) gun control. Don't accept the world record in school shootings. Make America great and safe again!" Rasmussen wrote, tweeting the same message again shortly afterwards to correct a spelling mistake.

Do not intend to interfere, but allow me to give a danish perspective: @realDonaldTrump, please, respond to the request of your youngsters who demands gun control. Don’t accept the world record in school shootings. Make America great and safe again! #FloridaSchoolShooting #dkpol — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) February 21, 2018

Debate over weapon control in the United States has flared up in the wake of the mass shooting in Florida earlier this month.

Trump has not responded to Rasmussen's message, which was tweeted to the US president's handle.

At the White House meeting on Wednesday, Trump stated he was interested in scrapping weapon-free zones at US schools, enabling teachers to be armed.

Trump has said arming teachers could prevent school shootings like that which left 17 people dead in Florida.

Journalist Marie Louise Albers of Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten noted this in the commentary thread underneath Trump's tweet, writing that it was "not exactly the answer Lars Løkke had hoped for".

"No, it was not", Rasmussen tweeted in response to Albers.

Nej, det var det ikke. — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) February 21, 2018

