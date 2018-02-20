Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Flowers laid for Prince Henrik will be used to honour fallen soldiers: palace

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 February 2018
17:03 CET+01:00
prince henrikflowers

Share this article

Flowers laid for Prince Henrik will be used to honour fallen soldiers: palace
Flowers at Amalienborg on February 19th. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 February 2018
17:03 CET+01:00
The thousands of flowers laid by well-wishers over the last week in tribute to the late Prince Henrik will be moved to memorials for fallen soldiers following the prince's funeral, the palace has confirmed.

Prince Henrik was laid to rest on Tuesday morning after a service at Christiansborg Palace Chapel attended by 60 close family members and senior members of parliament.

Large crowds gathered outside during the occasion, reflecting the public enthusiasm for paying tribute to the late prince since his death last week.

Large numbers of flowers have been left by well-wishers in front of royal residences Amalienborg Palace and Fredensborg Palace over the last six days, while over 19,000 people visited the prince's closed casket at Christiansborg Palace Chapel between Saturday and Monday.

The flowers from Amalienborg and Fredensborg will be moved to Copenhagen's Kastellet former fortress on Wednesday, where they will be placed at a monument honouring Denmark's fallen soldiers.

In Aarhus, flowers have been placed in numbers at Marselisborg Palace, while many were also left at Gråsten Palace near the southern town of Sønderborg.

These will also be moved to memorials, according to the palace, which did not specify the exact locations.

Prince Henrik died on Tuesday February 13th at Fredensborg Palace, aged 83.

READ ALSO:

prince henrikflowers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Meet Sweden's most family-friendly ski resort

Family ski holidays are wonderful and chaotic in equal measure. Luckily, there's a Swedish ski resort designed with every member of the family in mind.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Bridge fans bid farewell to Saga Norén in final episode
  2. Life in pictures: Prince Henrik of Denmark
  3. Danes supporting Queen in difficult time: PM
  4. Denmark and royal family say farewell to Prince Henrik
  5. Danish terror trial may have connections to UK attack: reports
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement