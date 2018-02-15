In pictures: Prince Henrik's casket brought to Amalienborg Palace

The cortege leaving Fredensborg Palace. Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark

The late Prince Henrik has been brought from Fredensborg to Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Prince Henrik was brought from Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen to Amalienborg, where the square outside the palace was filled with onlookers as the hearse arrived to the sound of ringing church bells, entering through the gate to Christian IX's palace earlier on Thursday.

The hearse was followed by the prince's family, in cars carrying the crown insignia on their number plates.



Photo: Jens Astrup/Scanpix Denmark

Royal servants wearing black armbands over their red uniforms carried the casket, draped with the Danish flag, out from Fredensborg.

As well as a visibly moved Queen Margrethe and sons Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Joachim and their families, three of Prince Henrik's surviving siblings could be seen as the hearse left the palace near Copenhagen on Thursday morning.



Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

Palace staff, positioned in the gardens of the Fredensborg palace, bowed as the royal cortege passed.

The convoy also passed the many flowers that have been laid by the public near the entrance to Fredensborg since the prince's death was announce early on Wednesday.



Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark

Large crowds were present at both Fredensborg and Amalienborg.



Flowers at Amalienborg. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

On Friday, the prince's casket will be taken to the nearby Christiansborg Slotskirke church, in accordance with his own wishes.

The public will be able pay its respects to the prince at the church on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, where his closed coffin will be on display. The royal family will visit the coffin on Saturday morning, before the church is opened to the public.

Many people also stopped and cars pulled over as crowds observed the cortege as it travelled along the Østerbrogade, Kongevejen, Trianglen and Esplanaden roads through Copenhagen on Thursday.



The royal hearse driving along Østerbrogade. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark

Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Copenhagen has hung a large banner depicting Prince Henrik from its facade.



Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

Later on Thursday, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their children, Princess Josephine, Prince Christian and Prince Vincent walked out to look at the flowers placed at Amalienborg Palace.



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

