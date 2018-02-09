Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

High earners benefit most from Danish tax plan: thinktank

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 February 2018
09:26 CET+01:00
tax cutseconomy

Share this article

High earners benefit most from Danish tax plan: thinktank
File photo: Brian Bergmann/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 February 2018
09:26 CET+01:00
Taxpayers in Denmark who earn over 600,000 kroner (81,000 euros) annually will benefit most from three major agreements made between the government and conservative allies in recent months, according to an analysis.

The conclusion is based on calculations by thinktanks Cepos, reports financial newspaper Børsen.

Since November, the coalition government has reached agreement with parliamentary ally the Danish People's Party for a business stimulus package, new budget and, most recently, tax reforms.

The three deals provide tax cuts totalling around eight billion kroner (1.1 billion euros).

According to Cepos' calculations, a company director who earns 1.2 million kroner (160,000 euros) annually will benefit most from the three economic packages in terms of raw savings.

The hypothetical director would save 10,625 kroner annually, while an employee with an annual wage of 600,000 kroner (80,000 euros) could see tax savings of 9,550 kroner.

Lower earners will also save, but to smaller extents, according to the analysis conducted by Cepos.

People working in industries within the LO (Landsorganisation) trade union representative body, which includes public servants, construction workers, tradespeople and others, stand to save around 6,800 kroner; while low-salaried members of the HK trade and white collar union, Denmark's second largest trade union, will save 6,550 kroner (880 euros), according to the report.

"It is great that everyone will benefit from an eight-billion kroner tax reduction. But the tax cuts should be significantly larger, and my criticism is also related to an excessive amount of stopgap measures being prioritised over actual structural improvements to the tax system. That prioritisation means that far too little will be gained for the money," Cepos head economist Mads Lundby Hansen told Børsen.

Finance Minister Kristian Jensen and Danish People's Party tax spokesperson Dennis Flydtkjær both told Børsen that they do not accept Cepos' calculations.

READ ALSO: Foreigners will help pay for Denmark's tax cuts as welfare rules tightened


Sign up here for a daily selection of the best news, features and opinion from Denmark, via our newsletter

tax cutseconomy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

We visited five 'murder spots' in Malmö

Don't worry, we're talking fiction. But the crime scenes from The Bridge are no less thrilling for that!

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Foreigners will help pay for Denmark's tax cuts as welfare rules tightened

Danish companies warming up for a strong 2018: analysis

Danish party’s grassroots calls for coalition exit after tax cut humiliation

Tax cut plans scrapped by Danish government

Tax, asylum bills to be settled in new year as coalition party gives ground

'Refugees with jobs should be sent home': Danish MP

Danish parties in 'race against clock' as negotiations continue over tax, immigration

Liberal Alliance threats over tax cuts are 'grotesque': DF
Advertisement

More news

Denmark's crown prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father

New demands placed on foreign spouses in family reunification plan

'Three million' birds flew from Denmark since 1970s: report
Advertisement

20-year-old given suspended sentence while second man claims to 'not remember' sharing sex video

20-year-old denies charges in trial over Danish social media sex video

Police shoot dog during chaotic arrest in Aarhus

Danish companies digital front runners in Europe: analysis
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fastelavn: What's the Danish kids' carnival all about?
  2. Foreigners will help pay for Denmark's tax cuts as welfare rules tightened
  3. New demands placed on foreign spouses in family reunification plan
  4. Denmark formally proposes ban on Islamic full-face veil in public
  5. Danish politician drove car after taking cocaine, loses jobs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement