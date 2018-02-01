Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Fire at daycare probably started deliberately: police

1 February 2018
11:16 CET+01:00
fire

The burned-down daycare in Høje-Taastrup. Photo: Jens Astrup/Scanpix Denmark
1 February 2018
11:16 CET+01:00
Police in the West Copenhagen district are looking for witnesses in connection with a fire at a daycare on Tuesday night that they believe may have been set deliberately.

The daycare centre, located in Høje-Taastrup near Copenhagen, is involved in a case in which a 14-year-old work experience student admitted sexually assaulting five children.

It burned down in the early hours of Wednesday in a fire police believe may have been started deliberately, reports Politiken.

West Copenhagen police are therefore looking for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the Taastruphøj daycare centre, located on the Taastrupgårdsvej road, just before midnight on Tuesday.

Fire services were continuing work to put out the fire well into Wednesday, when forensic examination of the scene was scheduled to begin.

The daycare centre was reported to police by Høje Taastrup Municipality last week in connection with the assault case involving the 14-year-old.

On Tuesday, TV2 reported that that the boy had admitted last week to committing the assaults, which involved touching and kissing the young girls.

"We are prioritising investigation of both the fire and the report from the municipality very highly, and we are naturally sensitive to the possible connection between the cases," Deputy Chief Superintendent Peter Malmose said in a press statement by West Copenhagen Police.

READ ALSO: Daycare centre connected to abuse case destroyed in fire

fire
