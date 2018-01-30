Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish former Stasi collaborator sues historian for libel

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 January 2018
11:54 CET+01:00
cold warstasidenmarkhistory

Share this article

Danish former Stasi collaborator sues historian for libel
An unrelated file photo showing Stasi archives being inspected in Berlin in 1992. Photo: NF/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 January 2018
11:54 CET+01:00
A Cold War hangover was played out in a Copenhagen court room on Monday.

A former unofficial collaborator with the East German Stasi intelligence service appeared at Copenhagen City court in a defamation case against historian Bent Jensen and publisher Gyldendal over two statements made in the 2014 book Ulve, får og vogtere I (Wolves, Sheep and Guards I).

The former collaborator, Jan Aage Jeppesen, who now lives in Spain, admits to having been in contact with the former official state security service of the German Democratic Republic, but disputes accusations made in Jensen's book that he "caused several East German citizens to end up in East German prisons," and "spied against Denmark".

Jeppesen was given code names including Hamster and Apollo and was paid for various assignments including infiltrating the Ost-West Transfer group, which helped smuggle East German citizens to the West.

He also gave the Stasi a description of Danish security service PET's offices and took photographs of Polish activists in Copenhagen, the court heard.

But he denies the two comments made in the 2014 book, saying there is no documentation to support them.

He is not seeking legal penalties against Jensen or Gyldendal.

The court heard during Monday's proceedings that Jeppesen cooperated with the Stasi while also smuggling cigarettes during the 1980s. He said he was motivated by economic, rather than ideological, considerations.

Denmark's State Prosecution Service shelved a criminal case against Jeppesen in 2002, stating that it was unlikely he would be convicted and that the case was too old.

"The statements are true and Bent Jensen has extended freedom of speech [due to his role as an academic historian, ed.]," defence lawyer Karoly Németh said in court on Monday.

Jensen is seeking acquittal in the case. A verdict is scheduled for March 5th.

READ ALSO: Berlin postcard finally arrives at destination - 53 years later

cold warstasidenmarkhistory
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Mysterious Stone Age rock shows up on Danish island

Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins

Lost medieval village discovered in Denmark

Why are so many Danish people drawn to Berlin?

Failed asylum seekers travelling from Germany pose terror threat, claims Denmark

Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

OPINION: Why would anyone leave the happiest country?
Advertisement

More news

New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be considered: ministry

Denmark 'stands with Macron' on climate: PM

Nordic fight to host Nordea heats up as rumours of Sweden departure swirl
Advertisement

'The Germans have surrendered'

Danish Vikings 'may have made their own wine'

Paris, Los Angeles in Denmark to press 2024 bids

Were Denmark's Vikings economic migrants to the UK?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital
  2. Denmark in a wedge after breaking EU cheese rules
  3. Danish trade organisation praises family reunification proposal
  4. Court acquits crowdfunded Copenhagen baker over car theft case
  5. Danish former Stasi collaborator sues historian for libel
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement