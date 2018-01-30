Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark in a wedge after breaking EU cheese rules

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 January 2018
10:55 CET+01:00
eucheesefeta

Share this article

Denmark in a wedge after breaking EU cheese rules
File photo: Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 January 2018
10:55 CET+01:00
Danish companies have broken EU law by selling cheese marked as feta to countries outside of the European Single Market, says the European Commission.

The Commission has submitted a formal request to the Danish government asking it to stop the practice, reports Altinget.

"The registered, protected designation of origin 'feta' is being used illegally in Denmark, where certain companies which produce or import white cheese are exporting it to third countries misleadingly marked as 'feta'," the commission writes.

Feta was added to the EU's list of protected food products in 2002 after a drawn-out conflict between Denmark and Greece. Since then, dairies outside of Greece have been barred from selling cheese marked as 'feta' within the European Single Market.

The law is comparable to the name 'champagne' being restricted to sparkling wine produced in the French region of Champagne, or Parma ham from Parma in Italy.

Protected products must also not be sold using protected names to countries with trade agreements with the EU.

Danish-produced 'feta' can usually be found on supermarket shelves in the Scandinavian country under the name 'salad cubes' (salat-tern in Danish) or 'white cheese' (hvid ost).

But cheese marked as feta is being illegally sold by Denmark to non-EU countries, says the European Commission.

A spokesperson for Denmark's Dairies Association (Mejeriforeningen), which represents large producers including Arla Foods and Nordex Food, said the issue was likely to be the result of a misunderstanding.

"Since feta became protected as a Greek product, we have complied with the relevant laws. But we have naturally acted differently in areas where it is not protected," Dairies Association chairperson Jørgen Hald Christensen told Altinget.

Minister for Environment and Food Esben Lunde Larsen confirmed to Altinget that he had received the EU Commission letter over the issue but did not make further comment.

READ ALSO: Denmark has EU's highest grocery prices 

eucheesefeta
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Can the EU help collect student debt owed to Denmark?

Denmark’s immigration minister faces new criticism over EU ruling

'Denmark should not accept EU's 'mandatory' refugees': Danish People’s Party

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll

Denmark’s Social Democrats, DF join in criticism of PM over free movement

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges

Danish, EU parliaments agree on Europol deal
Advertisement

More news

Danish trade organisation praises family reunification proposal

Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark
Advertisement

VIDEO: Protests in Danish cities over controversial asylum expulsion centres

Danish bulls could provide sperm for climate-friendly cows

One teenager in every Danish school class victim of online harassment: NGO

Danish police arrest 13 in tense Christiania raid
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark
  2. Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital
  3. Denmark in a wedge after breaking EU cheese rules
  4. Danish trade organisation praises family reunification proposal
  5. Court acquits crowdfunded Copenhagen baker over car theft case
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement