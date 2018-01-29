Temperatures heading down as Denmark begins mixed weather week

File photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

The week joining January and February is set for a cold, wet start, but things could begin to brighten up by Tuesday.

Potentially sunny weather will not prevent temperatures from feeling increasingly cold as the week progresses, according to Janne Hansen, duty meteorologist with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

"It's a bit of a mixed bag," Hansen told news agency Ritzau.

"It will begin with a grey and wet Monday and will be relatively windy with fresh winds. In the northwest of the country that could reach hard to gale force winds," she said.

Monday's temperature will be 3-8°C.

A cold front will pass the country on Monday night, bringing both sun and some showers.

The wind will also die down during the course of Monday night.

"Tuesday will be a nice day with a high pressure ridge passing the country. That will bring sunshine in many places and I wouldn't rule out the odd shower," Jansen said, adding that temperatures are likely to fall on Tuesday.

"That might also mean some sleet," the meteorologist told Ritzau.

Tuesday is also likely to remain the week's weather highlight, with more wind and a new front system on its way by Wednesday.

"That will bring rain and sleet. At the back of that front system it looks like being somewhat cooler, which could give some sleet or snow," Hansen continued.

Wednesday's temperatures are forecast at 2-5°C.

Though forecasts for later in the week remain uncertain, there is some suggestion that the beginning of February will be colder than the end of January.

"Thursday and Friday look like being cooler. Sun and some wintery showers are both possible. Forecasts predict colder weather, but exactly how cold, we don't know," Hansen said.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens announces 175th anniversary winter programme