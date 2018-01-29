Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
29 January 2018
08:14 CET+01:00
royalsroyal familyprince henrik

Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital
Prince Henrik (C) in September 2017. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark
Denmark's Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Queen Margrethe II, was admitted to hospital on Sunday, the Danish Royal Court said.

The 83-year-old, who is suffering from dementia, was taken to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen after returning from a trip to Egypt.

"The Prince has since early January been in Egypt, where he was taken to hospital a few days ago," the royal court said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness has now returned to undergo further examinations."

In September, the royal court announced that the Prince was suffering from dementia. Without revealing the full diagnosis, the palace said his illness "involves a deterioration of cognitive abilities".

The prince consort moved to Denmark in 1967 ahead of his wedding to the then-crown princess, but struggled to accept his supporting role.

He made no secret about his disappointment at not obtaining the title of king when his wife became queen in 1972 and has often spoken out about his frustrations.

Last year he revealed that he did not want to be buried next to his wife because he was never made her equal.

READ ALSO: Denmark's Prince Henrik refuses to be buried with queen

royalsroyal familyprince henrik
