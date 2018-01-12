Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man found dead in cell was accused of attempted sexual assault on 14-year-old: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
12 January 2018
16:01 CET+01:00
crime

Share this article

Man found dead in cell was accused of attempted sexual assault on 14-year-old: report
File photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
12 January 2018
16:01 CET+01:00
A man suspected of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Denmark has been found dead in his prison cell, a local media has reported.

The man was found dead at a custodial facility in the southern town of Kolding on Friday morning.

Michael Weiss, Chief Superintendent with South East Jutland Police, confirmed the death to newspaper Randers Amtsavis.

According to the newspaper, the man in question is 37 years old and was remanded in custody on Thursday on suspicion of repeated attempted sexual assaults and other offences of a sexual nature relating to a girl under the legal age of consent.

Police did not however confirm that information.

“I will not comment on who the person in question is or what happened specifically. But we are investigating the case,” Weiss told Randers Amtsavis.

The 37-year-old was charged during preliminary hearings on Thursday with several cases of attempted rape of the girl, according to the newspaper.

He denied the charges and his preliminary detention was extended by four weeks. That detention was appealed to a higher court, according to the report.

crime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Four men convicted of brutal north Denmark murder

Police in Denmark hunt for 'serial criminal' behind rocks dropped on to motorway traffic

Copenhagen gangs continue ceasefire: report

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay

Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains
Advertisement

More news

Danish tomato farmer aims to become Europe’s biggest producer of medicinal cannabis

Denmark may have illegally deported seriously ill refugees as minister admits poor practice

Denmark set wind power record in 2017: ministry
Advertisement

Denmark’s immigration minister faces new criticism over EU ruling

Danish film producer returns to work despite harassment allegations

'Harmless' hand grenade found in Denmark’s Christiania

Minister’s call for more foreign labour 'extremely positive': DI
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s immigration minister faces new criticism over EU ruling
  2. Sweden’s football association sticks boot in over match Denmark cancelled
  3. Denmark set wind power record in 2017: ministry
  4. Danish tomato farmer aims to become Europe’s biggest producer of medicinal cannabis
  5. Denmark may have illegally deported seriously ill refugees as minister admits poor practice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement