Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden’s football association sticks boot in over match Denmark cancelled

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 January 2018
11:24 CET+01:00
dbusvffpaycontractsfootballworld cup

Share this article

Sweden’s football association sticks boot in over match Denmark cancelled
Denmark's players training without official gear during the contract dispute. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
10 January 2018
11:24 CET+01:00
Sweden has demanded compensation for a women’s World Cup qualification match cancelled by the Danish Football Association (Dansk Boldspil-Union, DBU) due to a dispute over pay.

With DBU awaiting a final decision on punishment from European governing body UEFA over the October 2017 cancellation, the Swedish demand for compensation could increase the financial consequences for the Danish association.

Håkan Sjöstrand, general secretary of the Swedish Football Association (Svenska Fotbollförbundet, SvFF), told newspaper Expressen that Sweden’s losses over the cancelled match amount to two million Swedish kronor (1.5 million Danish kroner or 200,000 euros).

“This relates to tickets, advertising for the match, food, board, logistics and a number of things regarding the match,” Sjöstrand said.

UEFA has been informed of the Swedish demand and can reportedly send the bill to the DBU should the claim be upheld.

Sjöstrand said he was unconcerned as to whether the compensation was to be paid by Denmark or by UEFA.

“We have made it clear that we wish to be compensated. How UEFA resolves that, I don’t know. Whether they can take money from a fund or forward the bill to Denmark, that’s up to UEFA,” he said.

Denmark withdrew from the match when DBU failed to reach an agreement with national team players over playing contract terms. A new contract was subsequently agreed.

Sweden was initially awarded a 3-0 victory for the fixture, while Denmark was fined 150,000 kroner (20,000 euros) and given a suspended ban from qualifying.

But Sweden appealed that decision, arguing the punishment was not strong enough.

Though a final decision on disciplinary action is yet to be reached, the claim for compensation is a separate issue.

“The [compensation] demand has nothing to do with the final disciplinary punishment,” Sjöstrand said.

Should Swedish claims for a harsher punishment be upheld, the Danes risk being disqualified from the current World Cup campaign entirely.

READ ALSO: Danish FA cancels women's World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute 

dbusvffpaycontractsfootballworld cup
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Denmark to meet France, Australia, Peru at 2018 World Cup

Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings

Sublime Eriksen propels Denmark to World Cup

Irish football fans 'welcome to come again': Danish police after play-off

Denmark held by Ireland in drab World Cup play-off

Denmark’s women’s national team calls off strike

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Denmark to meet Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off
Advertisement

More news

Danish businessman looks for backing for Copenhagen F1 project

Denmark to host Darts World Cup in 2021

44 Danish hooligans charged over football violence
Advertisement

FC Copenhagen lose out on millions after Champions League defeat

New York 'street tennis' concept gets Danish launch

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother

Danish police look to make arrests after new football fan violence
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s immigration minister faces new criticism over EU ruling
  2. Sweden’s football association sticks boot in over match Denmark cancelled
  3. Tax cut plans scrapped by Danish government
  4. Denmark's Novo Nordisk woos Belgian nano-drug maker
  5. Alert called off at Copenhagen U.S. Embassy after object found to be harmless
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement