Sweden’s football association sticks boot in over match Denmark cancelled

Denmark's players training without official gear during the contract dispute. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix Denmark

Sweden has demanded compensation for a women’s World Cup qualification match cancelled by the Danish Football Association (Dansk Boldspil-Union, DBU) due to a dispute over pay.

With DBU awaiting a final decision on punishment from European governing body UEFA over the October 2017 cancellation, the Swedish demand for compensation could increase the financial consequences for the Danish association.

Håkan Sjöstrand, general secretary of the Swedish Football Association (Svenska Fotbollförbundet, SvFF), told newspaper Expressen that Sweden’s losses over the cancelled match amount to two million Swedish kronor (1.5 million Danish kroner or 200,000 euros).

“This relates to tickets, advertising for the match, food, board, logistics and a number of things regarding the match,” Sjöstrand said.

UEFA has been informed of the Swedish demand and can reportedly send the bill to the DBU should the claim be upheld.

Sjöstrand said he was unconcerned as to whether the compensation was to be paid by Denmark or by UEFA.

“We have made it clear that we wish to be compensated. How UEFA resolves that, I don’t know. Whether they can take money from a fund or forward the bill to Denmark, that’s up to UEFA,” he said.

Denmark withdrew from the match when DBU failed to reach an agreement with national team players over playing contract terms. A new contract was subsequently agreed.

Sweden was initially awarded a 3-0 victory for the fixture, while Denmark was fined 150,000 kroner (20,000 euros) and given a suspended ban from qualifying.

But Sweden appealed that decision, arguing the punishment was not strong enough.

Though a final decision on disciplinary action is yet to be reached, the claim for compensation is a separate issue.

“The [compensation] demand has nothing to do with the final disciplinary punishment,” Sjöstrand said.

Should Swedish claims for a harsher punishment be upheld, the Danes risk being disqualified from the current World Cup campaign entirely.

