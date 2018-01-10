Alert called off at Copenhagen U.S. Embassy after object found to be harmless

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

A suspicious package found near the Embassy of the United States in Copenhagen on Wednesday proved to be harmless.

Police in the city have now removed a temporary cordon in the area of the Østerbro neighbourhood around the embassy premises, reports Ritzau.

Earlier on Wednesday, police were dispatched after receiving a report of what was described as a “suspicious situation” near the embassy.

Army bomb disposal technicians and the Fire Service were also called to the scene.



Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

After bomb disposal experts investigated the package that had given rise to the suspicion, police confirmed that it had not been found to constitute any danger.

Vi ophæver afspærringen igen ved den amerikanske ambassade. EOD har nu undersøgte en pakke og efter gennemgang kan det fastslås, at pakken ikke indeholdt noget mistænkeligt #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) January 10, 2018

Copenhagen Police head of communications Claus Buhr declined to confirmed the contents of the package, however.

Part of the Dag Hammarskjölds Allé thoroughfare, on which the embassy is located, was closed while investigation of the object was carried out.

The stretch of road that was closed covers a 400-metre distance between the Øster Farimagsgade and Kristianiagade adjoining streets.

Copenhagen Fire Service (Hovedstadens Beredskab) confirmed to Ritzau that it dispatched a fire engine to the scene.

An ambulance and first response doctor were also on standby at the location.

Following the incident, police said they had chosen to temporarily evacuate the nearby Institute Saint Joseph private school.

This information was subsequently corrected – although the school was not evacuated, staff and students were asked to stay inside and away from windows during investigation of the object.

READ ALSO: Norwegian, Danish schools receive simultaneous bomb threats