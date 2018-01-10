Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Alert called off at Copenhagen U.S. Embassy after object found to be harmless

10 January 2018
16:53 CET+01:00
copenhagenbomb scarepolice

Alert called off at Copenhagen U.S. Embassy after object found to be harmless
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark
10 January 2018
A suspicious package found near the Embassy of the United States in Copenhagen on Wednesday proved to be harmless.

Police in the city have now removed a temporary cordon in the area of the Østerbro neighbourhood around the embassy premises, reports Ritzau.

Earlier on Wednesday, police were dispatched after receiving a report of what was described as a “suspicious situation” near the embassy.

Army bomb disposal technicians and the Fire Service were also called to the scene.


After bomb disposal experts investigated the package that had given rise to the suspicion, police confirmed that it had not been found to constitute any danger.

Copenhagen Police head of communications Claus Buhr declined to confirmed the contents of the package, however.

Part of the Dag Hammarskjölds Allé thoroughfare, on which the embassy is located, was closed while investigation of the object was carried out.

The stretch of road that was closed covers a 400-metre distance between the Øster Farimagsgade and Kristianiagade adjoining streets.

Copenhagen Fire Service (Hovedstadens Beredskab) confirmed to Ritzau that it dispatched a fire engine to the scene.

An ambulance and first response doctor were also on standby at the location.

Following the incident, police said they had chosen to temporarily evacuate the nearby Institute Saint Joseph private school.

This information was subsequently corrected – although the school was not evacuated, staff and students were asked to stay inside and away from windows during investigation of the object.

copenhagenbomb scarepolice
