Newborn baby found in Copenhagen parking lot

Ritzau/The Local
2 January 2018
17:16 CET+01:00
abandoned baby

Newborn baby found in Copenhagen parking lot
Photo: Jonas Olufson/Polfoto/Ritzau
An infant girl is reported to be in stable condition after being found abandoned in a car parking area by a municipal employee in Tuesday morning.

The little girl was found at 8:41am on the Hammelstrupvej in the southwest part of the city, Copenhagen Police confirmed in a press statement.

“The circumstance was immediately reported to Copenhagen Police. The girl was subsequently admitted to the Rigshospitalet [hospital, ed.],” the statement read.

Initially described as critical, the infant’s condition is now reported to be stable.

“Her condition is stable, so that is very good,” Copenhagen Police Deputy Chief Superintendent Brian Belling told TV2.

The girl’s health was at risk due to the cold she had been exposed to, Belling explained.

She was found wrapped in a blanket on a bench, he said.

Police are now attempting to locate the baby’s mother and are following a lead reported to be connected to the blanket, which was from furniture store Ikea.

An employee of Copenhagen Municipality found the infant on Tuesday after “noticing her because she was crying,” Deputy Chief Superintendent Jesper Bangsgaard said earlier on Tuesday.

An area around the parking area and a nearby park were cordoned off by police for a short period in connection with the investigation.

Potential witnesses are encouraged to contact Copenhagen Police using telephone number 114.

READ ALSO: Abandoned baby sparks debate on safe havens

