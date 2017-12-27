Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Train passengers travelled free on Denmark’s busiest post-Christmas day

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 December 2017
08:32 CET+01:00
dsbtrainstravelchristmas

Share this article

Train passengers travelled free on Denmark’s busiest post-Christmas day
File photo: Finn Frandsen/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 December 2017
08:32 CET+01:00
IT failures meant that many passengers travelled free on Boxing Day, one of the busiest days of the year for Danish rail operator DSB.

The technical issues resulted in a loss of income for the independent public rail company, reports news agency Ritzau.

Due to an IT breakdown, passengers were unable to purchase tickets via DSB’s ticket machines, website or app for several hours on Tuesday – a day when many were returning home after spending Christmas with families.

The problem began at around midday, with DSB announcing that passengers were free to board trains without tickets, with on-board staff aware of the issue. Any fines issued could be appealed, DSB also wrote.

A second announcement at around 3pm confirmed ticket sales were back online.

READ ALSO: Coffee and cake sales could roll back on board Danish trains

dsbtrainstravelchristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Denmark’s Christmas present exchange begins, but stores can refuse unwanted gifts

Why do Danes eat duck and pork at Christmas?

White Christmas in Denmark called off by meteorologists

Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad

'Walk around Copenhagen, and you get familiarity and foreignness all in one'

Several taken to hospital after Danish train collides with digger

Why are so many Danish people drawn to Berlin?
Advertisement

More news

'Strangers would come up and help us to understand the rejsekort'

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike

IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress
Advertisement

Coffee and cake sales could roll back on board Danish trains

Summer travels in Denmark: Skagen

Ferries between Denmark and Sweden, Germany paused due to 'threat'

Iconic Copenhagen bus service gets CO2 neutral replacement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Intelligence of Norwegians and Danes on the wane, say researchers
  2. Ten of the best: weird and wonderful Danish news stories from 2017
  3. Denmark’s Christmas present exchange begins, but stores can refuse unwanted gifts
  4. Danes on social support moving away from Copenhagen, Aarhus: report
  5. Bird of prey returning to Denmark in numbers
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement