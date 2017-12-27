Train passengers travelled free on Denmark’s busiest post-Christmas day

File photo: Finn Frandsen/Polfoto/Ritzau

IT failures meant that many passengers travelled free on Boxing Day, one of the busiest days of the year for Danish rail operator DSB.

The technical issues resulted in a loss of income for the independent public rail company, reports news agency Ritzau.

Due to an IT breakdown, passengers were unable to purchase tickets via DSB’s ticket machines, website or app for several hours on Tuesday – a day when many were returning home after spending Christmas with families.

The problem began at around midday, with DSB announcing that passengers were free to board trains without tickets, with on-board staff aware of the issue. Any fines issued could be appealed, DSB also wrote.

A second announcement at around 3pm confirmed ticket sales were back online.

Så virker alle systemer igen, og det er nu muligt, igen at købe billet på DSB.dk, DSB app og automaterne. https://t.co/4wUskuPlA0 — DSB (@omDSB) December 26, 2017

