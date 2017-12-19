Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police gave illegal orders during Chinese visits: commission

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2017
11:50 CET+01:00
tibet commissionchinaprotest

Share this article

Danish police gave illegal orders during Chinese visits: commission
Then-Chinese president Hu Jintao with Denmark's Queen Margrethe during the former's official visit in 2012. File photo: Finn Frandsen/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2017
11:50 CET+01:00
An official commission has found that Danish police issued illegal orders during two separate Chinese official visits.

The inquiry, known as the Tibet Commission, interviewed over 70 people as part of its investigation into the events, publishing its findings on Monday.

The commission found the right of citizens to free expression was infringed in 2012 and 2013, during visits respectively by former Chinese president Hu Jintao and Yu Zhengsheng, the chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a largely ceremonial political advisory body.

In addition, parliament was given inaccurate information regarding police action during the visits, the commission found.

A well as extensive interviews, the investigation also involved study of information submitted by the Independent Police Complaints Authority (Den Uafhængige Politiklagemyndighed).

“These are very serious findings,” Minister of Justice Søren Pape Poulsen said in a written response to the conclusions, reports Ritzau.

Protestors were prevented by police from making statements critical of China and were also prevented from being visible to the visiting Chinese president in 2012, the commission found.

READ ALSO: Danish police ordered to not let China 'lose face'

Denmark’s constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights and policing laws were disregarded in general orders given in relation to the visits, Ritzau reports.

Grounds for disciplinary action were found by the commission against Deputy Chief Superintendent Claus Hjelm Olsen, who was in charge of the police’s handling of the visit, and Superintendent Henrik Oryé, who led three operations, the commission found.

Both officers were found to have given misleading information to parliament, while the latter also ordered a subordinate to give incorrect information, Ritzau writes.

The Foreign Ministry and police security service PET (Politiets Efterretningstjeneste) also received rebukes from the commission.

The ministry was found to have given information to police regarding the Chinese view of the demonstrations, without specifying any “agenda” for giving it.

PET passed information relating to Chinese concerns over the demonstrations to police. But the agency did not specify that this did not mean protestors must be kept from being visible to the Chinese officials, the commission found.

READ ALSO: No further fine for Danish police in Tibet flag case

tibet commissionchinaprotest
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Danish police ordered to not let China 'lose face'

Police face enquiry over Tibet flag suppression

WATCH: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters

Chinese carmaker Geely to be largest shareholder of Denmark's Saxo bank

Denmark makes deal to export millions of sausages to China

5,000 join Women's March in Copenhagen

Why women will march en masse in Copenhagen after Trump inauguration
Advertisement

More news

Danish economy good enough to increase wages: analyst

’Refugees with jobs should be sent home’: Danish MP

Gabon arrests dozens over knife attack that wounded two Danes
Advertisement

Denmark wastes 20 billion kroner on traffic delays: report

Danish soldiers 'losing motivation' over border, anti-terror tasks

Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis

Few Danes complain about wind turbines: group
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ’Refugees with jobs should be sent home’: Danish MP
  2. Attacker wounds two Danes in Gabon, claims it is attack on US
  3. Man admits manslaughter charge in trial over Danish jetski tragedy
  4. Danish police gave illegal orders during Chinese visits: commission
  5. White Christmas in Denmark called off by meteorologists
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement