Canadian cannabis firm licensed to produce in Denmark

File photo: Eduardo Verdugo/AP/Ritzau

Canadian medical marijuana producer Canopy Growth said Monday its joint venture Spectrum Cannabis has been licensed to grow pot in Denmark for sale throughout the European Union.

In a statement, the company hailed as a "major milestone" what it called the "first federal production licence issued to a Canadian cannabis producer anywhere in the European Union."

With the announcement, Denmark also joins the Netherlands as the only two EU countries with federal permits to grow medical cannabis.

Earlier this month, Canopy announced the joint venture with hemp producer Danish Cannabis to establish a 40,000 square metre facility in Odense.

Next year, Canopy will ship a variety of marijuana plant clones to Odense and start growing them as early as spring 2018 when the greenhouse retrofit is scheduled to be completed.

Oils and dried cannabis will be sold under the Spectrum Cannabis brand.

Canopy is one of Canada's largest medical marijuana producers.

Recreational use of cannabis is due to be legalized in the North American country on July 1st next year.

