Sun and wet weather to dominate wintry Danish week

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
11 December 2017
09:52 CET+01:00
weather

Sun and wet weather to dominate wintry Danish week
File photo: Joachim Ladefoged/Polfoto/Ritzau
The sun will be out during the coming week in Denmark, interrupted by showery spells that could take the form of snow or sleet.

Snow fell in several parts of the country on Sunday, but that is not enough to guarantee a white Christmas in the Scandinavian country – yet.

Temperatures during the night were well under zero as the week got off to a chilly start.

But the weather forecast for the coming week shows above-zero temperatures and showers along with a good chance of some sun, reports Ritzau.

“If you are in the northwestern part of the country Monday will begin with some sunshine, while there may also be a shower or two. On Funen and Zealand it will be quite cloudy,” Trine Pedersen of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) told the news agency.

Monday’s temperature will be somewhere between freezing point and 3-4°C, meaning that rain could fall as sleet in some areas.

A low pressure area will move over the country during the night and will still be present over eastern Zealand and Bornholm by Tuesday morning.

“After that it will clear up, and there will be a little or some sun, and Tuesday will be a relatively dry day,” Pedersen told Ritzau.

Similarly, Wednesday will bring fine weather with a good chance of sun.

“If there are any showers, it will be on the west coast. Other than that it looks to be a fine day with a little or moderate sun,” Pedersen continued.

A new front arriving Wednesday will bring more wet weather later in the week, possibly in the form of sleet or snow.

“It looks as though the end of the week will be more wintry. We will get more wet weather, and that could quite well come as snow or sleet,” Pedersen told Ritzau.

Temperatures will also drop later in the week, with frosty mornings a possibility.

READ ALSO: Coca-Cola's Christmas truck is coming to Danish towns

