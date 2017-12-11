Liberal Alliance threats over tax cuts are 'grotesque': DF

Kristian Thulesen Dahl at the Ministry of Finance. File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau

Danish People’s Party (DF) leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl has said suggestions by coalition party Liberal Alliance that it will not vote for a budget agreement are ‘grotesque’.

Liberal Alliance (LA) wants a second agreement on tax cuts to be reached prior to committing to voting through the budget, which was agreed on Friday.

Dahl criticised LA’s stance in his weekly column on the Danish People’s Party website.

“It is obviously grotesque that a coalition party has threatened not to vote for its own budget unless it is given ‘historically large tax cuts’,” Dahl wrote.

The announcement that agreement had been reached over the budget on Friday appeared to signify a victory for DF in a conflict with Liberal Alliance over whether to split tax cuts from the budget deal.

But LA finance spokesperson Joachim B. Olsen appeared later on Friday to suggest that his party would not vote for the budget unless agreement on tax cuts was also reached.

“(The budget) will only be passed if the tax deal that is on the table goes through. That is the deal,” Olsen wrote on Facebook.

The party’s leader Ander Samuelsen, who is also foreign minister, said that he expected tax cuts to go through before Christmas.

“We have wanted simultaneity in regard to all three agreements [including immigration, ed.] being reached by Christmas. We now have a mutual understanding that this is possible,” Samuelsen said following Friday’s negotiations.

Samuelsen also wrote on Twitter that the “biggest tax cuts in memory” were forthcoming.

But DF, whose support the coalition government needs to pass laws in parliament, would not yet make any guarantees over the cuts, according to the message written by Dahl on Monday.

“The Danish People’s Party has not guaranteed the government a majority for ‘historically large tax cuts’. Neither have we guaranteed that negotiations will be complete before Christmas,” Dahl wrote.

The party leader added that DF would also “insist on a paradigm shift in Danish immigration policies”.

READ ALSO: 'Syrians can reunite with families in Aleppo': Danish People's Party