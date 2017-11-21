Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
No rain for Danes and foreigners on election day

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
21 November 2017
09:41 CET+01:00
weather

No rain for Danes and foreigners on election day
Photo: Linda Johansen/Polfoto/Ritzau
Danes and foreigners going out to vote in municipal and regional elections on Tuesday will stay dry, according to weather forecasts.

Tuesday is forecast to be a calm day with almost no rainfall, with temperatures a little over freezing point, according to Anja Bodholdt, duty meteorologist with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“In general, the whole country will stay dry on Tuesday. The vast majority will have dry weather,” Bodholdt said.

“There may be a few drops in the southern parts of the country and in North Jutland and North Zealand, but only a very small amount,” she added.

As such, voters heading to polling stations need not worry about their ballot papers getting wet on the way.

Voting cards also unlikely to be blown out of anyone’s hands.

READ ALSO: Here's how foreigners can vote in Denmark's municipal and regional elections

“There will be almost no wind,” Bodholdt said.

The temperature was around freezing as most polling stations opened on Tuesday morning.

“In central and northern parts of Jutland we’re a little under freezing, and a little over in the south. On Funen, Lolland and Falster temperatures are in plus degrees, and Zealand will be at or just under freezing point,” Bodholdt said.

The temperature will rise during the day to a maximum of 6°C, according to DMI’s forecast.

Although the rain will stay away on election day, so will the sun, with overcast skies forecast.

Polling stations opened at 8am and close at 8pm.

READ MORE: The Local's coverage of the 2017 municipal and regional elections

