Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 November 2017
11:51 CET+01:00
smugglingcannabiscrime

Share this article

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network
File photo: Kenneth Meyer/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 November 2017
11:51 CET+01:00
A Danish police investigation into a cannabis trade network has revealed connections all over the country.

A transport company in East Jutland, a furniture upholsterer, a daycare centre in central Zealand, an amateur football club outside Copenhagen, a car painter and a bankrupt company on the island of Lolland are all connected to the wide-ranging investigation, reports Ritzau.

Addresses and companies across Denmark have been connected to the case.

Ten men and one woman have been detained as a result of the investigation into the smuggling and dealing of at least 2.4 tonnes of cannabis. Copenhagen City Court will on Wednesday decide whether to prolong the preliminary imprisonment of the group.

1,100 kilograms have been seized by police, who have so far not tracked down the remaining amount.

A central figure in the case is an East Jutland businessman who owns both a transport and a furniture company, according to the report. According to the police charge sheet, he is accused, along with the woman, of smuggling the cannabis into Denmark.

The two made deliveries of the substance to the addresses of the transport company and the car painting firm on a number of occasions, according to the charge sheet.

A carpenter from Zealand received the deliveries at both locations and, with the help of other individuals suspected of being involved with the network, then moved the cannabis on to further localities – including a transaction at an address in the town of Lejre at which a daycare centre is placed.

A further transaction took place at the address of a football club in Taastrup near Copenhagen. The football club itself has no connection to the case.

Additionally, a Danish citizen based in Fuengirola near Malaga, Spain is suspected of involvement in the network. The man is a former director of a now-bankrupt transport company based on Lolland.

The other suspects acted in accordance with the man’s “instructions or prior arrangements”, according to the charge sheet.

The case will now be assessed behind closed doors in court.

All of the suspects are in their thirties or forties. Two have admitted dealing cannabis, but all have denied the more serious charge of organised cannabis smuggling and trade.

READ ALSO: Denmark police arrest 12 connected to cannabis smuggling network

smugglingcannabiscrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

Related articles

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

Gas pistols fired in Copenhagen department store robbery

Dane accused of mutilating women in South Africa faces jail

Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Denmark police arrest 12 connected to cannabis smuggling network

Two receive light injuries in 'gang-related' Copenhagen shooting
Advertisement

More news

DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment

Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections

'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
Advertisement

Political alliances could thwart Danish bid to take over EU agency

New Danish fisheries deal aims to reduce ‘quota kings’

Copenhagen Zoo starts work on new panda enclosure

Denmark revives goal to be coal free by 2030 at UN climate summit
Advertisement
2,386 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here’s how foreigners can vote in Denmark’s municipal and regional elections
  2. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  3. 46 rabbits discovered in Danish apartment
  4. Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections
  5. Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement