Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

File photo: Kenneth Meyer/Polfoto/Ritzau

A Danish police investigation into a cannabis trade network has revealed connections all over the country.

A transport company in East Jutland, a furniture upholsterer, a daycare centre in central Zealand, an amateur football club outside Copenhagen, a car painter and a bankrupt company on the island of Lolland are all connected to the wide-ranging investigation, reports Ritzau.

Addresses and companies across Denmark have been connected to the case.

Ten men and one woman have been detained as a result of the investigation into the smuggling and dealing of at least 2.4 tonnes of cannabis. Copenhagen City Court will on Wednesday decide whether to prolong the preliminary imprisonment of the group.

1,100 kilograms have been seized by police, who have so far not tracked down the remaining amount.

A central figure in the case is an East Jutland businessman who owns both a transport and a furniture company, according to the report. According to the police charge sheet, he is accused, along with the woman, of smuggling the cannabis into Denmark.

The two made deliveries of the substance to the addresses of the transport company and the car painting firm on a number of occasions, according to the charge sheet.

A carpenter from Zealand received the deliveries at both locations and, with the help of other individuals suspected of being involved with the network, then moved the cannabis on to further localities – including a transaction at an address in the town of Lejre at which a daycare centre is placed.

A further transaction took place at the address of a football club in Taastrup near Copenhagen. The football club itself has no connection to the case.

Additionally, a Danish citizen based in Fuengirola near Malaga, Spain is suspected of involvement in the network. The man is a former director of a now-bankrupt transport company based on Lolland.

The other suspects acted in accordance with the man’s “instructions or prior arrangements”, according to the charge sheet.

The case will now be assessed behind closed doors in court.

All of the suspects are in their thirties or forties. Two have admitted dealing cannabis, but all have denied the more serious charge of organised cannabis smuggling and trade.

