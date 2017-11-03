Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
3 November 2017
11:46 CET+01:00
crimeshootinggangscopenhagen gang conflict

Share this article

Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting
Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
3 November 2017
11:46 CET+01:00
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Tingbjerg district of Copenhagen in the early hours of Friday.

An overturned car was found by police responding to the incident at the cross between the Åkandevej and Ruten roads at 2:30am, police deputy inspector Dannie Rise confirmed.

“One person who was shot was sitting in the car,” Rise said.

The inspector declined to confirm where the man had been hit or how many times, but his condition was reported as ‘critical’ on Friday morning.

He is known to police in connection with Copenhagen’s ongoing gang conflict, which the shooting is also suspected as being connected to, reports Ritzau.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident at the time of writing.

The suspected shooters may have fled from the scene in a white Audi that was later found aflame in a parking lot in the town of Taastrup just outside Copenhagen.

“It is common knowledge that they [gang members, ed.] drive away and set their cars on fire after shootings. It is too early to say whether the two things are connected in this case,” Rise said.

Police were carrying out forensic investigations and interviewing witnesses on Friday morning.

Security camera footage may also help with police investigation of the crime.

“We must also take care of the victim’s relatives,” Rise said.

The 20-year-old is currently in intensive care at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, where police are also present – due in part to concerns for the man’s safety.

READ ALSO: Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

crimeshootinggangscopenhagen gang conflict

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

Copenhagen 'ignored' gang members on social welfare: report

Two receive light injuries in 'gang-related' Copenhagen shooting

Police appeal to Copenhagen youths after fatal shooting

16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting

Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Denmark police arrest 12 connected to cannabis smuggling network
Advertisement

More news

Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over

Denmark’s multi billion-kroner F35s may not be up to job: report

15 percent of Copenhagen’s eligible voters are non-Danish citizens: report
Advertisement

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

Norwegian, Danish women 'stop being paid' in November due to salary gap: report

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains

Denmark’s municipal elections could see low turnout without foreign citizens
Advertisement
2,358 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting
  2. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  3. Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story
  4. Norwegian, Danish women 'stop being paid' in November due to salary gap: report
  5. Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement