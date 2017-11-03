Danish gang member in critical condition after Copenhagen shooting

Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Tingbjerg district of Copenhagen in the early hours of Friday.

An overturned car was found by police responding to the incident at the cross between the Åkandevej and Ruten roads at 2:30am, police deputy inspector Dannie Rise confirmed.

“One person who was shot was sitting in the car,” Rise said.

The inspector declined to confirm where the man had been hit or how many times, but his condition was reported as ‘critical’ on Friday morning.

He is known to police in connection with Copenhagen’s ongoing gang conflict, which the shooting is also suspected as being connected to, reports Ritzau.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident at the time of writing.

The suspected shooters may have fled from the scene in a white Audi that was later found aflame in a parking lot in the town of Taastrup just outside Copenhagen.

“It is common knowledge that they [gang members, ed.] drive away and set their cars on fire after shootings. It is too early to say whether the two things are connected in this case,” Rise said.

Police were carrying out forensic investigations and interviewing witnesses on Friday morning.

Security camera footage may also help with police investigation of the crime.

“We must also take care of the victim’s relatives,” Rise said.

The 20-year-old is currently in intensive care at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, where police are also present – due in part to concerns for the man’s safety.

