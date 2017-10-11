Unusually warm weather to Denmark this weekend

Danes with autumn time off this weekend can feel free to plan outdoor activities, should current weather reports hold.
After a wet and windy end to the working week, a series of unusually dry and warm days will grace the much of the country – perhaps partly making amends for an under-par summer.
Temperatures will reach up to 18-19°C (64-66°F) – considerably higher than the norm for the time of year, reports broadcaster TV2.
Average temperatures in Denmark in mid-October are around 12-13°C (54-55°F).
The Danish Meteorological Institute tweeted that the forecast for the coming October weather was "so wonderful, our meteorologist was afraid to release it."
A warm front leading to a warm southwesterly wind can be thanked for the unseasonably good temperatures.
A relatively cloudy Saturday will clear up with dry wind from the southwest and temperatures of 15-18°C on Sunday, according to TV2’s report.
Latest forecasts suggest that Monday will bring the best weather of all, with sun and up to 19°C.
Showery weather will eventually replace the drier days later next week.
The warm autumn weather is partly the result of a low pressure area, formed by the remnants of tropical Hurricane Nate, TV2 reports.
