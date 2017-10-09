Advertisement

Copenhagen awarded WorldPride 2021 event

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 October 2017
12:23 CEST+02:00
gaylgbtilgbtiqpride

Share this article

Copenhagen awarded WorldPride 2021 event
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 October 2017
12:23 CEST+02:00
Half a million participants are expected to visit Copenhagen when the Danish capital hosts the pro-diversity WorldPride festival in 2021.

Copenhagen was awarded the event by a vote taken by organisers InterPride.

The result of that vote was announced by Happy Copenhagen, the Danish organisation responsible for the bid to bring the event to the Scandinavian country.

The organisers expect up to 500,000 people from around the world to visit the city during the event.

Happy Copenhagen lead secretary Lars Christian Østergaard told news agency Ritzau he was delighted at the decision.

“Right no we’re all celebrating and are happy. We did it,” Østergaard said.

“We have ambitions to spread across the world and to set the agenda within the LGBT community. We believe that Copenhagen can do that,” he continued.

The organisation hopes that 2021 will be a double event year for the city, with a decision on a host for the LGBTQ sporting event EuroGames to be made in March 2018.

WorldPride is a ten-day event.

“There will be a good mix of cultural events and concerts. The will be a huge human rights conference,” Østergaard said.

“There will also be a separate sports event. There will be rainbow flags all over the city and the whole city will be invited,” he added.

The bid to bring the event to Copenhagen was launched in 2015 and has cost 94 million kroner (13 million euros), financed by contributions by the Hovedstad (Capital) regional administration and several local municipalities, including in the Swedish city of Malmö.

READ ALSO: Denmark to host Darts World Cup in 2021

gaylgbtilgbtiqpride

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Three Ugandans denied Denmark visas for Pride event

Danish priests marry more gay couples every year

Denmark maintains positive record on LGBTI rights

Denmark wants to attract major LGBTI events to Copenhagen

IN PICS: Record crowd shows its Pride in Copenhagen

Copenhagen Pride to see record crowds, higher security

Denmark climbs up Europe's 'gay friendly' rankings

Denmark gears up for Copenhagen Pride Week
Advertisement

More news

Denmark court rejects infamous murderer’s release appeal

Denmark government announces support for burqa ban

Danish production and labour needs increasing: DI
Advertisement

Danish police receive 25 potential new leads in murdered teenager case

SAS to beef up services with new Aarhus departures

Danish priest made sex videos with teenager

Copenhagen gets power back after major blackout
Advertisement
2,371 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist
  2. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  3. Copenhagen awarded WorldPride 2021 event
  4. Danish People’s Party 'government ready': minister
  5. Denmark court rejects infamous murderer’s release appeal
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement